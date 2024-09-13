Chicago Restaurant Offers The Most Expensive Martini In US, Priced At...

The unique experience is aimed at elite clientele. (Representative Image)

An ultra luxurious new cocktail in Chicago, Illinois, comes with a several thousand dollar price tag attached. According to Fox News Digital, Adalina, an Italian restaurant in the Windy City, has unveiled the "Marrow Martini, which contains more than just a drink; it's a piece of stunning diamond jewellery.

Led by Top Chef alum Soo Ahn, Adalina partnered with the jewellery brand Marrow Fine, headquartered just underneath the restaurant, to develop a truly unique experience. The martini will be served with a 9-carat diamond tennis necklace featuring 150 diamonds set in 14K gold.

With that, "it's likely the most expensive Martini in the United States," says Colin Hofer, a manager at Adalina, in an email toFox News Digital.It pumps up the luxury within the cocktail scene in the United States.

"Instead of traditional spirits like gin or vodka, I chose Mezcal because I believe it has untapped potential as a luxury spirit. Mezcal, much like heirloom jewellery, is often overlooked despite its richness. The particular Mezcal we use is a rare, sought-after brand made from Green Agave, native to the deserts of San Luis Potosi, Mexico," Hofer said.

Jillian Sassone, founder of Marrow Fine, told Fox News Digital via email she suspects the drink will make for memorable evenings.

"Adalina was a natural choice to partner with, not only because of its proximity but also because of their world-class menu from Top Chef Soo Ahn. Each time I have visited Adalina, I'm blown away by every dish but also by the palpable energy and excitement in the restaurant," she said.

"While it's not something we expect to see sold frequently, it has sparked a lot of interest among our clientele. It's more about creating an iconic experience for a select few rather than broad popularity," Hofer said.