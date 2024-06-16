Chef Gordon Ramsay Says He's 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Bike Accident

Mr Ramsay's hands appeared to tremble slightly.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay expressed his gratitude for being alive after a serious cycling accident in Connecticut, USA. Chef Ramsay attributed his well-being to wearing a helmet during the collision, highlighting its lifesaving potential.

In a message on Instagram, he revealed significant bruising across his chest alongside photos of a damaged helmet and ripped clothing, serving as a powerful reminder of the accident's impact.

Chef Ramsay, 57, said, "Hey guys, it's Gordon. I'd like to share a very important message with you all. You know how much I love cycling and triathlons and Ironman (races) etc and this week, unfortunately, I had a really bad accident and it really shook me and honestly I'm lucky to be here.

"Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, and nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing but honestly, you've got to wear helmets.

"I don't care how short the journey is. I don't care ... these helmets cost money, but they're crucial, even with a kid's short journey, they've got to wear a helmet now.

"I'm lucky to be standing here. I'm in pain. It's been a brutal week. And I'm sort of getting through it."

In the brief Instagram video he shared with his 17 million followers on Saturday, Mr Ramsay's hands appeared to tremble slightly.

Alongside his post, he wrote that he was doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato".

Mr Gordon shared that he was treated at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London, Connecticut, and the helmet saved his life.

