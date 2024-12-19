ChatGPT Comes To WhatsApp: OpenAI's Latest Experiment Explained

OpenAI has launched an experimental service, 1-800-ChatGPT, combining the company's popular chatbot with WhatsApp. The new effort is designed to make the service more accessible by not requiring a separate account or even a specific app. Incidentally, Meta already provides access to Meta AI on WhatsApp.

Dialling 1-800-CHATGPT or 1-800-242-8478 in the US and Canada will immediately connect users directly with the AI. In countries where the service is operational, WhatsApp users can even text the same number to have a conversation.

Also Read | Think Twice Before Trusting Chatbots With Your Secrets, Warns AI Expert

Adding it through the phone number is not possible in India, but scanning the QR code on the support page of OpenAI did work flawlessly.

What is 1-800-ChatGPT, and how can it be used effectively?

According to the OpenAI blog, 1-800-ChatGPT is an experimental new launch to enable wider access to ChatGPT. You can now talk to ChatGPT via phone call or message ChatGPT via WhatsApp at 1-800-ChatGPT without needing an account.

Also Read | ChatGPT Search Opens To All Users In Challenge To Google

Note that ChatGPT will never be the one to initiate a call or start a chat with you on WhatsApp. You can start a conversation by calling 1-800-CHATGPT (1-800-242-8478) with a US or Canada number or messaging 1-800-242-8478 on WhatsApp from supported countries. Standard carrier fees may apply. You can also start a conversation in WhatsApp by clicking this link.