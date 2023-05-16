Chat Lock: 5 Points On WhatsApp's New Feature For Private Conversations

Here are 5 points on the new feature:
As per Meta, this feature lets you protect your most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder. When someone messages you and you have that chat locked, the sender's name and the content of the message will also be hidden.
When a WhatsApp chat is 'locked,' that conversation thread is taken out of a user's inbox, and put behind a folder of its own. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.
A user can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. The feature will be available to users with the new app update, on both Android and iOS devices.
To access a locked chat, a person can only use the password of their device, or alternatively, biometric authentication such as fingerprint. As per Meta, the ability to lock a chat will be greatly beneficial for users who share their phones with family members from time to time.
In the coming months, more options will be added to Chat Lock, including locks for companion devices, as well as custom passwords for chats, so that a person can use a password different from that of their phone to unlock a conversation.
