Chat Lock: 5 Points On WhatsApp's New Feature For Private Conversations

As per Meta, this feature lets you protect your most intimate conversations with a password and secures them in a separate folder. When someone messages you and you have that chat locked, the sender's name and the content of the message will also be hidden.

When a WhatsApp chat is 'locked,' that conversation thread is taken out of a user's inbox, and put behind a folder of its own. It also automatically hides the contents of that chat in notifications, too.

A user can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. The feature will be available to users with the new app update, on both Android and iOS devices.

To access a locked chat, a person can only use the password of their device, or alternatively, biometric authentication such as fingerprint. As per Meta, the ability to lock a chat will be greatly beneficial for users who share their phones with family members from time to time.