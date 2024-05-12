Charlotte Chopin: 101-Year-Old French Yoga Teacher Who Got Padma Shri

New Delhi:
Charlotte Chopin walked up to the dais on her own to receive Padma Shri
Charlotte Chopin, the 101-year-old French yoga teacher, has been honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.
Ms Chopin received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday.
She was dressed in a green saree and walked up to the dais on her own to receive the award.
Who Is Charlotte Chopin?
- Charlotte Chopin is a yoga practitioner from France.
- She started practising yoga when she was 50.
- Ms Chopin is still active as a yoga teacher at the age of 101.
- She has been honoured for “defying age-limiting norms by learning yoga after turning 50.”
Last year in July, Charlotte Chopin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris.
During their meeting, the Prime Minister had appreciated her "deep faith and ground-breaking work" in promoting yoga in France.
She also shared her views on how yoga can bring happiness and promote holistic well-being.
They also exchanged views on the increased interest in Yoga owing to the International Day of Yoga celebrations.