Charlotte Chopin: 101-Year-Old French Yoga Teacher Who Got Padma Shri

Charlotte Chopin walked up to the dais on her own to receive Padma Shri

Charlotte Chopin, the 101-year-old French yoga teacher, has been honoured with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award.

Ms Chopin received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Thursday.

Defying age limiting norms by learning #yoga post turning 50, Charlotte Chopin, a 101-year-old Yoga exponent from France receives #PadmaShri from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan #PeoplesPadma#PadmaAwards2024pic.twitter.com/B0QMx2FJ6B — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri in the field of Yoga to Smt. Charlotte Chopin. She is a renowned French yoga teacher. Smt. Chopin has been teaching yoga for more than four decades and is still active as a yoga teacher at the age of 101. pic.twitter.com/Z30g1HEC0M — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 9, 2024

She was dressed in a green saree and walked up to the dais on her own to receive the award.

Who Is Charlotte Chopin?

Charlotte Chopin is a yoga practitioner from France.

She started practising yoga when she was 50.

Ms Chopin is still active as a yoga teacher at the age of 101.

She has been honoured for “defying age-limiting norms by learning yoga after turning 50.”

Last year in July, Charlotte Chopin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris.

During their meeting, the Prime Minister had appreciated her "deep faith and ground-breaking work" in promoting yoga in France.

She also shared her views on how yoga can bring happiness and promote holistic well-being.

They also exchanged views on the increased interest in Yoga owing to the International Day of Yoga celebrations.