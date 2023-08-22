Charles Martinet, The Voice Actor Behind Nintendo's Mario, Retires After Three Decades

Charles Martinet will now become a Mario ambassador.

Charles Martinet, the longtime voice of Nintendo's popular video game character Super Mario, is retiring after nearly 30 years. The 67-year-old will now become a Mario ambassador instead and will share the "joy of Mario" at international events, Nintendo announced.

"Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario ambassador. With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games, but he'll continue to travel the world sharing the joy of Mario and interacting with you all! It has been an honour working with Charles to help bring Mario to life for so many years and we want to thank and celebrate him," Nintendo said in a statement.

We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/U1ASicOuTO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 21, 2023

The video game company also noted that Nintendo executive and Mario designer Shigeru Miyamoto will soon join Mr Martinet for a "special video message".

Taking to Twitter, Mr Martinet thanked his fans for their decades to support. "My new Adventure begins!" he wrote. "You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo!!!!!!!" he added.

My new Adventure begins! You are all Numba One in my heart! #woohoo !!!!!!! https://t.co/3YWYewlnXt — Charles Martinet (@CharlesMartinet) August 21, 2023

In the replies, fans shared their gratitude for the actor's long service to the genre. "Thank you for everything sir it has been honor to listen to your voice over my entire life as a gamer your legacy is unparalleled," wrote one user.

"Charles! You absolute Legend!! Thank you for all of the work you've done. Seriously. Thank you for everything," said another. "We are extremely lucky to have had you as our Mario for all of these years. Thank you for all of the years you've given us Charles! We love you!!" commented a third.

According to CNN, Mr Matinet first appeared in the role of the Italian plumber in the 1996 instalment 'Super Mario 64', and also provided the voices for Mario's twin brother Luigi and villain Wario. However, the 67-year-old didn't voice Mario in the blockbuster "Super Mario Bros. Movie," but he did play two crucial roles - that of a supporter named Giuseppe with a familiar voice, and, in a meta touch, Mario and Luigi's father.

