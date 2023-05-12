'Captain Dhoni Sparrow': AI-Generated Pic Of Ex-India Star Goes Viral

The picture seems quite genuine.

Today, artists from all over the world employ artificial intelligence methods to produce a wide range of videos and images that closely resemble real photographs. Artists are attempting to use technology to generate all visuals, from mythology to future humans.

While some trials are downright spooky, others are spotless and frequently astound observers.

Now, an artist has transformed well-known Indian cricket players into characters in Hollywood movies using the artificial intelligence tool Midjourney.

Artificial intelligence art enthusiast Jyo John Mulloor has shared several images of famous people in different appearances, but his creations of two of the most famous Indian cricketers are getting attention from Indian social media users.

Two images on his Instagram page show former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in an avatar of 'Captain Dhoni Sparrow" From team 'Pirates of Chennai'.

The other image also has superstar Indian batsmen and former captain Virat Kohli as 'Virat Ragnar Lothbrok" From the RCB Vikings.

It's clearly visible that the images are inspired by the popular characters Captain Jack Sparrow and Ragnar Lothbrok from "The Real Vikings'.