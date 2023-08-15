Canadian Newlyweds Get Stuck On Top Of Mountain After Gondola Breaks Down

The couple slept on the floor in a building on the top of the mountain.

Canadian newlyweds Jaclyn and Brennen McConnell were forced to sleep on mountain after a gondola failed and stranded them with hundreds of other visitors.

The couple slept on the floor in a building on the top of the mountain. The couple got married on Monday before taking the Banff Gondola up to the summit of Sulphur Mountain to have wedding pictures taken by photographer Pala Kovacs, according to a report by National Post.

Over 300 people were trapped atop Sulphur Mountain in Banff National Park, Canada, after a lightning strike triggered a power failure, halting gondola ride services.

Current situation at the @BanffGondola 👎🏼 The lack of preparedness for situations like this is astonishing. Not even the gift shop is giving away blankets, sweaters etc… only the restaurants started to provide food after 2 hours here and with nobody telling us what is going on pic.twitter.com/ERUWf3MI27 — Helena Gil (@gil_helena) August 8, 2023

"We only planned to be up there for an hour. Pala took the most unreal photos," Jaclyn McConnell said Wednesday in an interview with CBC News.

"We were getting ready to go and the power went out. So, we took some more photos and then nothing was happening and we stayed there for 13 hours."

The couple said there didn't seem to be much of a plan in place.

"We waited around and we were told over different intervals what they were doing, but it was super obvious that they didn't have any kind of contingency plan," Mr Kovacs said. "However, the staff working up there was really great."

Ms Kovacs also shared a video of getting rescued by helicopter.

"We slept on the floor, ate whatever snacks we could get our hands on, and simply waited until we could get back down the mountain. I definitely won't be forgetting this wedding day. @banffgondola I'm really glad this didn't happen in the winter, we were already cold in there during the summer nights. Time to get a backup for your gondola! However, kudos to your staff for stepping up and working 20+ hours to take care of your guests. I hope you treat them well!"



