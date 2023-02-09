'Bullet Train project at fast pace': Railways Minister Tweets Image Of New River Bridge

320 metre long bridge over the Par River.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has shared a few pictures of the newly constructed river bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor.

The connecting bridge was created on Gujarat's Par River. It is 320 metres long and consists of eight full-span girders, each 40 metres long.

"Bullet Train project at a fast pace. Construction done 320m long bridge over Par River," the minister captioned the photo.

#BulletTrain project at fast pace.



Construction done✅ 320m long bridge over Par River.



As per its official website, the high speed trains on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Speed Rail Corridor will operate at a speed of 320 Km/hr covering a distance of 508 Km and stopping at 12 stations. There will be 35 trains per day in one direction, with a frequency of 20 minutes in peak hours and 30 minutes in non-peak hours. This distance will be covered in 1 hour and 58 minutes with limited stop service (in Surat and Vadodara), and 2 hours and 57 minutes with all stops service. The operational control centre for the MAHSR corridor will be located at Sabarmati.

