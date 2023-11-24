Bugatti Releases Design Details Of Rs 36 Crore Bolide With Top Speed Of 500 Kmph

Bugatti Bolide if a track-only hyper sports car.

French luxury sports car manufacturer Bugatti has revealed the design details of its newest vehicle Bolide. The stunning racing car is made of the same material used in Formula 1 (F1) cars and can reach a speed of 311 mph (500 kmph). The 1,578 horsepower Bolide has been branded as the "evil twin" of its Chiron model, which was ranked as the fastest car in the world this year. The company said on its website that the track-only hyper sports car offers a multi-dimensional sensory experience.

It also said that only 40 of these cars will be made with a price tag of four million euros (Rs 36 crore) each. The deliveries of the Bolide will begin in 2024.

The car weighs 1,450 kg and is built from composite carbon fibre. Every inch of the body has been specially constructed to fit around the vehicle's beating heart - a quadruple turbocharged W16 engine.

"The interior of the Bolide has been exclusively crafted just for this project, including optimised racing seats, a high-tech steering wheel and an array of bespoke arrangements that encompass safety, comfort and performance," Bugatti said on its website.

At the core of the Bolide's design is the 'X-theme' structure, it added.

"Just as instantly visible as the exterior rear lights, once inside the Bolide, the primary focal point is a visionary steering wheel that at its core has an 'X-theme' structure. In essence, the design of the Bolide steering wheel is intended to inspire total confidence as the driver and car become one - especially when taking on the extreme forces that Bugatti's track-only model will let the driver experience," the website further said.

Both the seats of the car come with a six-point harness seatbelt approved by the FIA (International Automobile Federation in English), the governing body of global motorsport brands like F1 and the World Rally Championship.