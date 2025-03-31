"Broke, Not Broken...": Byju's Founder Pledges Comeback Amid Crisis

Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech giant Byju's, has vowed to turn the struggling startup around. The 45-year-old shared a throwback picture on X, stating that while he may be broke, he is not broken. "We will rise again," he affirmed.

Once a darling of global investors and valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju's now finds itself entangled in legal battles over $1 billion in unpaid debts across courts in the US and India.

Broke, not Broken. We will rise again. pic.twitter.com/dAekepwCtf — Byju Raveendran (@ByjuofBYJUS) March 30, 2025

Byju Raveendran's latest update comes a month after he broke his long silence with a detailed statement outlining his plans for a turnaround.

However, his announcement was met with harsh criticism on X, where users accused him and the company of misleading parents. Several users labelled Byju's counsellors as "hooligans."

A user wrote, "Karma hit you badly!"

Another user commented, "Yes, But don't be greedy. Your employees were also greedy. Don't try to cheat people in the name of their small children."

"You shamelessly exploited the trust of hardworking Indian middle-class parents who sacrificed everything for their children's future," the third user wrote on X.

Meanwhile, in February, addressing Byju's financial crisis and ongoing legal issues, Raveendran accused the company's lenders and interim resolution professional (IRP) of misconduct.

He claimed that he and several employees had obtained documents containing "conclusive evidence" of criminal collusion between EY India, US-based lender GLAS Trust, and IRP Pankaj Shrivastava.

"I am certain a thorough investigation will expose the truth. I urge the authorities to take immediate action," Raveendran wrote on LinkedIn.