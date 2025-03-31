Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

"Broke, Not Broken...": Byju's Founder Pledges Comeback Amid Crisis

The 45-year-old shared a throwback picture on X, stating that while he may be broke, he is not broken. "We will rise again," he affirmed.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"Broke, Not Broken...": Byju's Founder Pledges Comeback Amid Crisis
His announcement was met with harsh criticism on X

Byju Raveendran, the founder of edtech giant Byju's, has vowed to turn the struggling startup around. The 45-year-old shared a throwback picture on X, stating that while he may be broke, he is not broken. "We will rise again," he affirmed.

Once a darling of global investors and valued at $22 billion in 2022, Byju's now finds itself entangled in legal battles over $1 billion in unpaid debts across courts in the US and India.

Byju Raveendran's latest update comes a month after he broke his long silence with a detailed statement outlining his plans for a turnaround.

However, his announcement was met with harsh criticism on X, where users accused him and the company of misleading parents. Several users labelled Byju's counsellors as "hooligans."

A user wrote, "Karma hit you badly!"

Another user commented, "Yes, But don't be greedy. Your employees were also greedy. Don't try to  cheat people in the name of their small children."

"You shamelessly exploited the trust of hardworking Indian middle-class parents who sacrificed everything for their children's future," the third user wrote on X. 

Meanwhile, in February, addressing Byju's financial crisis and ongoing legal issues, Raveendran accused the company's lenders and interim resolution professional (IRP) of misconduct.

He claimed that he and several employees had obtained documents containing "conclusive evidence" of criminal collusion between EY India, US-based lender GLAS Trust, and IRP Pankaj Shrivastava.

"I am certain a thorough investigation will expose the truth. I urge the authorities to take immediate action," Raveendran wrote on LinkedIn.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Byju Raveendran, Byju Raveendran Post, Byju Raveendran News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now