British Nurse Sacked After Patient She Was Having Affair With Died In Car Park

The nurse ignored advice to call an ambulance.

The UK nursing and midwifery regulator has banned an NHS nurse from working after a patient she was having a secret relationship with passed away in the car they were riding in.

According to The BBC, Penelope Williams didn't call an ambulance after the man, known as Patient A, collapsed in January 2022. He was found unresponsive with his trousers down and died of heart failure and chronic kidney disease. Mrs Williams has been struck off by the Nursing and Midwifery Council for bringing the profession into disrepute.

The news portal further mentioned that the patient was found in the back of his own car at Wrexham's Spire Hospital after the pair had met in the hospital's car park.

According to The Guardian, in a later statement to the police, she admitted they were in a sexual relationship and had previously arranged to meet at the car park that evening.

She had denied this in a formal meeting with the health board in February, saying that "she met with Patient A and sat at the back of his car for about 30-45 minutes just talking", before he started groaning and suddenly died.

At a local disciplinary hearing with the health board in May, Williams admitted to the relationship and not calling an ambulance even after being advised to.

She was dismissed from her job with "immediate effect".