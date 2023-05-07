Brendan Fraser Says He Is Unemployed Months After Oscar Win

Brendan Fraser who won the Oscar for Best Actor.

Brendan Fraser, the actor who won the Oscar for Best Actor in March this year for his starring role in Darren Aronofsky's 'The Whale', has stated that he has no work at the moment. He also mentioned that he is taking time to choose his next script, as per a report in People Magazine. His notable victory occurred after he had to cope with several personal difficulties, including a divorce, the death of his mother, health troubles and an alleged assault by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's then-president.

Mr Fraser revealed his employment status during a conversation with journalist Hannah Storm at the opening Inspiration Talk and Award Ceremony of the Greenwich International Film Festival held on May 4.

He referred to the strike by the Writers Guild of America actor and continued, "I read the trades the other day. Apparently, I'm going to have to pick up a picket sign." Mr Fraser said that "it might be a long summer," for him to be seen in future movies. When further inquired about upcoming roles, he responded, "At the moment, I don't have anything - I'm really being picky right now." Along with that, he revealed that he will be seen in Martin Scorsese's upcoming murder drama 'Killers of the Flower Moon', which will have its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival this month.

Mr Fraser said, "I will tell you that I'm excited to see it myself. We were working in a really hot weather in Oklahoma and I can't oversell my participation in this film because it's epic."

He further added, "There's so many actors in this movie when you see it. I'll arrive for a scene or two at the end."

Discussing how it was to work with the director of the movie, Mr Scorsese, the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actor said that it was "like my fantasies fulfilled at what it's like to be in a Renaissance master's studio." He said, "Think about that. Somebody who has all the knowledge, hands down and surrounded by people who are so talented and enthusiastic for his vision." Mr Fraser noted that due to the way, Mr Scorsese filmed the movie, "the work that we did was kind of being in an opera or a play because it was happening in real-time."