Blake Lively Hit With Fresh $7 Million Lawsuit From Crisis Publicist

Actress Blake Lively has been slapped with a fresh lawsuit worth $7 million. Lively's crisis publicist Jed Wallace has filed the lawsuit after the actress named her in the complaint she filed with the California Civil Rights Department, the Independent reported.

The media outlet reported Lively had claimed that Wallace had "weaponised a digital army" against her as part of a smear campaign. Wallace is employed by the Texas-based crisis management firm Street Relations, Inc.

In her December 2024 civil rights complaint, Lively's legal team alleged that Wallace was hired by Baldoni's PR team to aid in an alleged smear campaign. They claimed he "weaponized a digital army" across the country from New York to Los Angeles- to create, distribute, and promote content that appeared authentic on social media and online forums.

In Wallace's new lawsuit, his lawyers argue that Lively's recent petition effectively admitted she lacks evidence to support her previous claims against him and Street. They contend that, under the threat of sanctions from one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, she is now attempting to "investigate the scope of Mr Wallace's conduct" after her original allegations "made headlines around the world."

Lively's legal team responded to the lawsuit with a statement: "Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit attempting to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation." They further asserted, "This is not just a publicity stunt-it is a clear act of retaliation against the allegations Ms Lively raised in her complaint with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will ultimately be dismissed, we welcome the fact that Mr. Wallace has finally stepped out of the shadows and will now be held accountable in federal court."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wallace and his company are seeking at least $7 million in damages, along with a court ruling affirming that he did not engage in harassment or retaliation against Lively.

Wallace's filing states that the claims made in Lively's complaint are "false, defamatory, and made with either negligence or 'actual malice.'" He asserts that they have caused significant reputational damage, including emotional distress (for Wallace), financial harm, and projected business losses (for both Wallace and Street), totalling over $1 million.

One of Wallace's attorneys, Chip Babcock, a partner at Jackson Walker, LLP, issued a statement emphasizing that Wallace, a private individual, has "never met or spoken to Ms. Lively-ever." He denied any involvement in a smear campaign and said Wallace only pursued legal action after Lively not only filed a complaint against him in Texas but also signalled plans to include him in another lawsuit.

The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni, 41, began in December 2024, when Lively accused Baldoni of sexual harassment during the production of a film, along with orchestrating a retaliatory smear campaign to damage her reputation- allegations that Baldoni has denied.

