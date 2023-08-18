Bengaluru Celebrates 'Zero Shadow Day', Pics Go Viral

Zero Shadow Day is a phenomenon that occurs twice a year.

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka state, experienced a rare celestial phenomenon known as Zero Shadow Day on Friday afternoon.

'Zero Shadow Day' is the glorious astronomical phenomenon that occurs when the sun's position is directly overhead, casting no shadow on the earth's surface.

At 12:24 pm today (August 18), city residents experienced how shadows disappeared during this remarkable celestial phenomenon.

Several Bengaluru residents posted videos and pictures on their social media handles when there was no shadow from the sunlight.

Observation of Zero Shadow Day

On Zero Shadow Day, the sun remains directly overhead, and no shadows will be

formed. This rare celestial occurrence was observed on August 18, 23 by the students

of grade 5 of Soundarya Central School #soundaryainstitutions#SoundaryaCentralSchoolpic.twitter.com/yt4ntc4N3I — Soundarya Central School (@soundaryacbse) August 18, 2023

Bengaluru experiences second Zero Shadow Day of 2023:- Here's all you need to know about this unique celestial event#ZeroShadowDay#Bengaluru



Read:-https://t.co/gJLvG52wfupic.twitter.com/1Vaakriv1X — The Narinder (@thenarinder_) August 18, 2023

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day, also known as No Shadow Day, is an astronomical phenomenon that occurs in specific regions on Earth where the Sun is positioned directly overhead at solar noon. This phenomenon happens due to the Earth's axial tilt of approximately 23.5 degrees and its orbit around the Sun.

Between the Tropic of Cancer (about 23.5 degrees north of the equator) and the Tropic of Capricorn (about 23.5 degrees south of the equator), there are instances when the Sun is exactly overhead at local solar noon. This means that vertical objects, like poles or sticks, cast little to no shadow, as the Sun's rays come down almost vertically.

When does Zero Shadow Day happen?

According to the Astronomical Society of India (ASI), Zero Shadow Day typically occurs twice a year in these tropical regions, around the times when the Sun crosses the zenith point. These dates can vary depending on the specific location and its latitude. The phenomenon has cultural and educational significance and is often celebrated as a unique astronomical event. It provides an opportunity to teach people about the Earth's axial tilt, its orbit around the Sun, and the changing angles of sunlight throughout the year.