Baseball Player Slams United Airlines, Says Pregnant Wife 'Forced To Clean Child's Mess'. Internet Divided

Social media users were not sympathetic to Mr Bass' plight.

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, 35, tweeted about how United Airlines humiliated his pregnant wife, Sydney Rae Bass mid-air.

Expressing his frustration on Twitter, Mr Anthony said a flight attendant on a United Airlines flight made his pregnant wife get on the floor and pick up the popcorn dropped by his 2-year-old daughter.

Mrs Bass was travelling with her two daughters, Blaire, 2 and Brooklyn Rae, 5. The tweet read, "The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter," Bass tweeted. "Are you kidding me?!?!"

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

One Twitter user said, "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them." Mr Bass responded, "The cleaning crew they hire!"

"You're going to get someone fired because your family can't control your kids and is unwilling to clean up after them when they throw things on the ground. Congratulations, this is the person you've become," another user commented.

"Really?!? You are going to get this flight attendant reprimanded or worse because YOUR kids made a mess and they asked YOUR wife to clean it up? That's low class," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, American pop singer Jessie James Decker also shared an Instagram story speaking out about the way her sister was treated on the flight.

The incident was resolved after a while. In another tweet, Mr Bass wrote, "Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally."