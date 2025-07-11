Banksying: New, Vague Dating Fad That Makes Ghosting Appear Nice

Just when you thought modern dating could not get messier, a trend that leaves individuals confused and unprepared surfaced. Experts warn about the new, devastating breakup strategy, "Banksying," which occurs when your partner slowly distances themselves from you.

The term "Banksying" breakup trend describes a toxic, emotionally distant method of gradually and secretly ending a love relationship without having any clear communication or closure. Experts believe it to be much more harmful than ghosting.

The name is derived from the mysterious street artist Banksy, whose creations abruptly appear and disappear. And victims of the terrible uncoupling manoeuvre usually fail to notice the unexpected split coming, much like his famous work, The New York Post reported.

Instead of a single, sudden break-off, the individual gradually reduces contact, closeness, and engagement-typically over a period of months to a year-while acting as though nothing is wrong until the ultimate separation.

According to relationship experts, "banksying" is a coward's way out and a passive approach to escape emotional and accountability obligations.

Breakup expert Amy Chan told USA Today that "banksying is more common now, particularly due to the increasing number of dating apps, where people have developed poor dating etiquette."

"The individual who is withdrawing has the opportunity to process the breakup on their own terms before giving the memo to the other person, who is left in complete shock," Ms Chan added.

"Banksying" typically leaves the unintentional partner feeling "left in the dark, wondering if the relationship is actually solid or if their concerns about it are justified," Ms Chan said.

According to relationship expert Susan Winter, "banksying" is "backpedalling while you breadcrumb into a slow fade," FOX 5 New York reported.

"You are gradually ending the connection, but you won't be held accountable or guilty. It does not allow for closure, and it does not allow for communication," Ms Winter said.

Despite not being a completely new idea, Banksying frequently leaves daters feeling anxious, perplexed, and deceived, according to Emma Hathorn, a relationship insider at Seeking.com.

Banksying is systematic and emotionally ambiguous, leaving the other person baffled because nothing was stated clearly until the very end, whereas ghosting is an abrupt and silent removal.