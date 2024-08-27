Badminton And Books: Hong Kong's Bizarre Fix For Teens To Fight Sexual Temptation

The teaching material offers creative solutions for pupils to manage sexual impulses

Hong Kong's authorities have sparked controversy with new sex education guidelines that suggest young people should focus on studying or hobbies like badminton to avoid premarital sex and other intimate activities. The 70-page document, published by the Education Bureau, includes worksheets and teacher guidance that emphasise delaying romantic relationships and sexual activity. It also includes a form for couples to define their boundaries.

''It is normal for people to have sexual fantasies and desires, but we must recognise that we are the masters of our desires and should think twice before acting, and control our desires instead of being controlled by them,'' the document says.

The new curriculum advises adolescents to suppress their natural sexual impulses by avoiding media and publications that might arouse them. It also suggests that exercise and other distractions can help divert attention away from "undesirable activities".

The curriculum covers four key topics to educate students on:

Relationship between love and sex Establishing and maintaining healthy boundaries in intimate relationships Ways to cope with sexual fantasies and impulses Consequences of poor handling of intimate relationships

''Lovers who are unable to cope with the consequences of premarital sex, such as unwed marital pregnancy, legal consequences and emotional distress, should firmly refuse to have sex before marriage,'' the material says.

The teaching material offers creative solutions for pupils to manage sexual impulses, including avoidance and diversion techniques. The guidelines further dictate what students should wear, cautioning against "sexy clothing" that might cause "visual stimulation".

This outdated and repressive approach has been widely criticised for shaming and stigmatising healthy sexual development, rather than providing comprehensive and inclusive sex education. Diana Kwok, professor of gender studies at the Education University of Hong Kong, told the South China Morning Post that the authorities should not emphasise the need to control sexual development, but instead teach young people how to face or understand it. Another critic called the suggestions ''out of touch'' and unrealistic.

The internet also couldn't resist poking fun at these suggestions, joking that "badminton" might become Hong Kong's version of "Netflix and chill".

However, the Education Bureau insisted that its controversial guidelines are intended to empower students to make "responsible decisions" about their relationships and sexuality. The Bureau maintained that its suggestions are necessary to help young people navigate the complexities of adolescence and make informed choices.