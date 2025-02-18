Baby Strapped To Chest, Baton In Hand: RPF Officer Patrols At Railway Station

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, with her one-year-old son strapped to her chest, was seen patrolling the New Delhi Railway Station, days after a stampede killed 18 people and left at least 15 injured. A video of constable Reena with her toddler and a baton in hand keeping a close watch, inspecting the crowded platform and guiding passengers has surfaced on social media.

It was shared by RPF India with the caption, "She serves, she nurtures, she does it all-A mother, a warrior, standing tall... Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day."

On February 16, despite being on leave, Reena returned to duty, a Times Of India report said.

People on the internet are praising her dedication, calling it "nari shakti" (women's power).

Another asked, "Why RPF allow her to perform duty with child?"

Others called for child-care facilities for railway employees.

Ms Reena, who has been serving since 2014, faces the challenge of managing her professional duties while raising her son. Her husband, a CRPF constable, is posted in Jammu and Kashmir, and with no extended family to help, she has no choice but to bring her son to work. "It's a normal routine for me. I just make sure the baby doesn't get hurt," she told TOI.

Ms Reena's shift runs from 4 pm to midnight, often at different stations, including Anand Vihar and Nizamuddin. She carries homemade dalia porridge, milk, a blanket, and diapers to care for her one-year-old during her long hours.

In light of the deadly stampede, Indian Railways has announced a complete overhaul of its crowd-control measures. The Railway Ministry plans to deploy additional personnel, including inspector-rank officers, install over 200 new CCTV cameras at Delhi stations, and introduce colour-coded enclosures and real-time crowd monitoring at 60 high-traffic stations. Platform tickets will no longer be sold for seven hours during peak periods.