Ayesha Naseem: 5 Points On Pak Cricketer Who Announced Retirement At 18

Ms Naseem was born on August 7, 2004 in Abbottabad and is a right hand batter. She is also a right arm medium fast bowler.

Her sporting journey began with an international debut in 2020. According to ESPN-Crininfo, the woman cricketer made her T20 debut in Sydney on March 3, 2020.

Her ODI debut came against West Indies women's team on July 12, 2021. She played her last ODI on January 21 this year, against Australia.

In January 2023, Ms Naseem played a quick-fire knock against Australia. She scored 24 runs off just 20 balls, including three sixes and a four. Former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, praised her saying she was a "serious talent".