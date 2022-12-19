Avangard Missile: 5 Facts On Russia's 'Invincible' Weapon

The Avangard is a nuclear-capable, hypersonic missile system developed by Russia. It is also known by its alternate names - Project 4202 and Yu-74 - according to US-based think tank, Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Russian news agency TASS claimed that the missile can travel at hypersonic speed of Mach 27 (about 32,000 km per hour) while maneuvering and overwhelming any missile defence. It has a range of over 6,000 km and weighs approximately 2,000 kg.

The Avangard missile system with a hypersonic unit will effectively complement the weapons systems of the Strategic Missile Forces and expand the combat capabilities of the group of missile forces, Russia's defence ministry said.

CSIS said in a report that the Avangard missile was first developed in the mid-1980s by the erstwhile USSR. Russian defense manufacturer NPO Mashinostroeniya reportedly reinstated the project in the mid-1990s under the designation "Project 4202".