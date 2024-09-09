Author Shares 4 Simple Steps That Can Make You Indispensable At Work

SIFT stands for Space, Insight, Focus, and Twist.

In today's competitive business landscape, the ability to generate innovative and original ideas is highly valued. Renowned marketing expert and author Rohit Bhargava, in an interview with CNBC Make It, emphasizes the importance of cultivating this skill, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence.

Mr Bhargava, author of the upcoming book "Non-Obvious Thinking," recommends a four-step process known as the SIFT method to foster creativity and generate groundbreaking ideas. SIFT stands for Space, Insight, Focus, and Twist.

To effectively implement the SIFT method, Mr Bhargava suggests:

Create Space for New Thinking: Mr Bhargava says that people should consider taking short breaks at work. Thinking how? Well, by stepping away from work and allowing your mind to wander. You can practice mindful breathing: Deep, focused breathing can enhance creativity and reduce stress.

Cultivate Observational Skills: He suggests that it's important to pay attention to the world around you and disconnect from technology to observe everyday details. You must look for inspiration in the work of successful innovators.

Isolate the Core Problem: Pinpoint the issues that truly bother you or hinder efficiency and then employ methods like the five whys to delve deeper into underlying problems.

Introduce a Unique Twist: Challenge conventional wisdom and explore unconventional approaches. Mr Bhargava said that it's key to leverage existing ideas.

By following these steps, you can train your mind to think creatively, break free from conventional thinking patterns, and develop innovative solutions that set you apart.