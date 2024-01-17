Austrian Teacher Fired By School For Moonlighting As Online Sex Coach

The decision to dismiss the teacher was made "after careful consideration"

An Austrian elementary school teacher got fired by the school over her side hustle as an online love coach known as the "Orgasm-pope," CBS reported.

The educational authority in Upper Austria promptly initiated an evaluation of the teacher's side hustle after being alerted to it, according to a statement sent to AFP.

The 47-year-old teacher, Monika Rahel Ring is known as the "Orgasm-pope," on Facebook and TikTok. She promotes her love coaching services designed to enhance one's sexual experience with multiple orgasms, as reported by the local daily Oberoesterreichische Nachrichten.

According to the report, individuals who paid for her services could participate in motivational sessions via Zoom.

Having worked as a gym class instructor and learning support provider at an elementary school since 2016, the teacher claimed to have been terminated abruptly just before Christmas. The school board reportedly presented her with the ultimatum of choosing between her offline teaching role and her online activities.

The decision to dismiss the teacher was made "after careful consideration", the school board's statement said, deeming that there was no longer public confidence in the teacher's ability to carry out her official duties.

"This decision was made after involving all the relevant parties, conducting the necessary investigations and after careful consideration," head of the school board Alfred Klampfer was quoted as saying.

Asserting that she committed no wrongdoing and has never been publicly nude online, the teacher has enlisted the services of a lawyer to contest her termination in court.

"I would have thought that a school board in the 21st century would be a bit more enlightened," local media quoted her lawyer as saying.