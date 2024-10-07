Australian Couple Reunited With Lost Wedding Video After 57 Years

The couple had only watched their wedding video once before it was misplaced.

An Australian couple was reunited with their wedding video after 57 years. Aileen Turnbull from Brisbane married her husband Bill in Scotland in 1967. Shortly after their wedding, they borrowed a projector to watch the footage of them leaving the church but accidentally left the film in the projector and never saw it again- until recently, when Mrs Turnbull spotted a still image from the video on Facebook.

"I was looking through Facebook, and up came this wedding photograph. My husband was sitting here, and I turned to him and said, 'There's our wedding photograph,'" Mrs Turnbull, now 77, told BBC Scotland.

The image was shared by Terry Cheyne from Scotland in a group of Australian natives, whose uncle had lent the couple his projector more than five decades ago. Cheyne, who was in the Royal Navy, had stored some of his film reels at his uncle's house.

Aileen and Bill Turnbull got married in Aberdeen in 1967 and later emigrated but without the film. pic.twitter.com/deLZgXnXkQ — John Duncan in the Colony of Scotland (@JohnDuncanS30) October 2, 2024

When Cheyne's uncle moved houses, Cheyne retrieved his films and eventually decided to transfer them to DVD since he no longer had a projector. Among the reels was a mysterious film of a wedding at Mastrick Church, which Cheyne didn't recognize despite watching it multiple times.

Turnbull described watching the recovered footage as "surreal." "It just seems strange to see my mother and father not just in a photograph but actually moving and walking," she said.

Her husband also saw his grandmother and grandfather in the film. "To look back and see these people was just absolutely amazing- I still can't believe it," Turnbull added.