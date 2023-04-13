Aria Becomes Second K-Pop Star From India After Sriya Lenka

Aria is the youngest member of K-Pop group X:IN.

Indians are rising in the world of K-Pop. After Sriya Lenka, another Indian girl has made it big in the industry. Twenty-year-old Aria is from Kerala and one of the vocalists among the five-member X: IN music group. Aria made her official debut with 'Keeping The Fire', which was released on April 11. The other members of the group are Roa, Chi.U, E.Sha, Nova - all born between 1994 and 2003, according to Koreaboo. The outlet said Aria is the youngest member of X: IN.

The group performed their debut song at Korean music show Inkigayo, where their talent was widely appreciated. Apart from Aria, X:IN has two Korean members (Roa and Chi.U), one Korean-Australian member (E.Sha), and one Russian member (Nova).

Aria's real name is Gauthami. According to Koreaboo, she speaks English, Korean, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Before Aria, Shriya Lenka from Odisha became the first K-Pop star from India. She joined the all-girl group Blackswan, along with Gabriela Dalcin from Brazil last year.

Blackswan's label DR Music announced the addition of the new members in an Instagram post. It said Sriya and Gabriela were selected following a global audition programme held over the past six months. The audition was announced after one of the members, Hyeme, left the girl group.

Born in Rourkela in 2003, Ms Lenka is trained in Odissi and other forms of contemporary dance. A friend introduced Ms Lenka to K-pop a few years ago. She loves listening to BTS, Stray Kids and The Boyz.

Ms Lenka's brief stint in learning Odissi helped her improve subtle nuances. She had to work on her Korean language and vocal skills.