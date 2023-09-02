Argentine Actor Silvina Luna Dies After Plastic Surgery Goes Wrong

Silvina Luna was a former TV presenter and reality TV star.

Silvina Luna, a well-known Argentine actress, model, and TV presenter, died after a prolonged battle with health complications stemming from plastic surgery. The 43-year-old celebrity had been grappling with kidney failure since 2011.

Her lawyer, Fernando Burlando, confirmed the news of her death, saying that family members had decided to disconnect her from life support after the doctors said she had to be intubated once again.

"We've always loved you; we'll always love you; we've gone down the same roads; we're always together in my heart because you are my chosen family," wrote her friend, actor Gustavo Conti, in a post on Instagram.

According to the Buenos Aires Times, Ms Luna's death at such a young age is shocking but not surprising. She had suffered from severe health issues for many years and had been in and out of hospitals for some time. Nearly all her health issues stemmed from the application of a toxic substance to her body during cosmetic surgery carried out years ago by Anibal Lotocki, a disgraced doctor who is facing prosecution for malpractice.

Luna, a former reality TV star, required a kidney transplant and had to undergo three dialysis sessions a week, each lasting four hours, to sustain her life.

Fatalities resulting from complications that people may experience during or after undergoing plastic surgery are generally considered to be rare. However, despite this perception, there have been several deaths in recent years that can be attributed to undergoing these procedures.

In the month of April this year, Christina Ashten Gourkani, a popular OnlyFans model and Kim Kardashian lookalike, died of cardiac arrest following a plastic surgery procedure. She was 34. The news of her death was shared by her family on April 26 through Instagram.

In the month of May, a promising young TV actor, Chethana Raj, died after undergoing plastic surgery at a facility in Bengaluru. Her father, K Varadaraj, said the hospital authorities told him his daughter died of a cardiac arrest.