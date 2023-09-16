iPhone 15 Pro Max Sells Out in Less Than an Hour: Report

The Apple iPhone 15 series was released at the Wonderlust event on September 12.

Apple unveiled the next generation of its immensely popular iPhone at the recent Wonderlust event earlier this week. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series commenced in numerous countries on September 15. Remarkably, within less than an hour of the pre-order launch, the iPhone 15 Pro Max was entirely sold out, with the majority of color and configuration choices now indicating a 2-3 week wait period, according to BGR.com.

The news portal further mentioned that if users can't get their hands on the larger iPhone during pre-sale, they'll have to take their chance next Friday, when general sales start, or wait at least until October to get their hands on this device.

The iPhone 15 lineup has four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus come in three storage capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. They are available in five colors: pink, yellow, green, blue, and black.

Apple's new phone gets a dynamic island, better cameras, and a major revamp in the Pro line-up. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are now coming with a titanium body, a powerful new A17 Pro chip, a new action button, and several other additions.

According to the Apple website, the pre-order started in India at 5.30 p.m. today. The corresponding time across the world is:

India: 5.30pm IST

US: 5am PDT

Europe: 2pm CEST

Japan: 9pm JST

Australia: 10pm AEST

Apple has said that users will be able to purchase the device from its stores starting September 22, a week after the pre-order begins. This is also the date when the company will start shipping the pre-orders.

The sale of the new iPhones will begin in more than 40 countries on September 22, but users in Macao, Malaysia, Turkey, Vietnam, and 17 other countries and regions will have to wait until September 29 to get their hands on the new device.