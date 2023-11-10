Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Suffered Possible Stroke: 5 Facts About Him

Steve Wozniak competed on Dancing With The Stars Season 8 in 2009.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was on Wednesday hospitalised in Mexico City following a “minor but real stroke”. The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur, who was in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighbourhood to participate in a World Business Forum event, remains under medical care, reports AP.



5 Facts about Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak:



1. Mr Wozniak has been honoured with a remarkable 11 Honorary Doctor of Engineering degrees for his significant contributions to the field of technology and engineering.



2. Steve Wozniak created the "Cream Soda Computer" in his college days, named after his favourite drink. It didn't have a keyboard or screen and it used punched cards for programmes. Despite its flaws, this machine inspired the first Apple computer.



3. In 1981, Steve Wozniak experienced memory loss after a plane he was piloting crashed shortly after takeoff. The crash caused him to forget both the accident and his time in the hospital afterwards. He later recovered from the amnesia.



4. Steve Wozniak made a guest appearance in The Big Bang Theory Season 4 episode titled, The Cruciferous Vegetable Amplification. In this episode, Sheldon noticed Mr Wozniak having dinner at the Cheesecake Factory. To discuss the Apple II, Sheldon sent a robotic version of himself to engage with the Apple co-founder.

However, the comedic turn occurred when Sheldon, rushing to get the computer signed, tripped and ended up breaking both the Apple II and his ankle, bringing the episode to an unexpected and humorous end.





5. Steve Wozniak competed on Dancing With The Stars Season 8 in 2009. Despite showcasing some entertaining dance moves, including his memorable "worm" dance, he faced challenges in the show like pulling a hamstring and fracturing his foot during the competition. However, he did not win the series.