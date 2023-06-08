Apple CEO Tim Cook Admits Using ChatGPT, Says 'Excited About It'

Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook revealed that he uses artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT and says that he is enthusiastic about its "unique applications" in an interview with Good Morning America. He added that the tech giant is actively monitoring the software and even though his company incorporates AI, the general public does not necessarily consider those features as artificial intelligence.

"Oh of course I use it. Yeah, I'm excited about it. I think there's some unique applications for it and you can bet that it's something that we're looking at closely," he said in the interview.

While ChatGPT and Google Bard have demonstrated "great promise," according to Mr Cook, they also carry the risk of introducing "things like bias, things like misinformation and maybe worse in some cases." He underlined the significance of guardrails and AI regulation. The Apple CEO added that the world of AI is strong and that it is developing swiftly.

"If you look down the road, then it's so powerful that companies have to employ their own ethical decisions. Regulation will have a difficult time staying even with the progress on this because it's moving so quickly. So, I think it's incumbent on companies as well to regulate themselves," he added.

This news comes a few weeks after the company restricted the use of ChatGPT and other external artificial intelligence tools for its employees as Apple is developing similar technology, as per a report in the Wall Street Journal. It stated that Apple is concerned about the leak of confidential data by employees who use the AI programs and has also advised its employees not to use Microsoft-owned GitHub's Copilot, used to automate the writing of software code.

