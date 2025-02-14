Anupam Mittal Shares Personal Loss Story To Highlight Importance Of Life Insurance

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, recently took to LinkedIn to share a personal experience to highlight the importance of life insurance. In his post, Mr Mittal reflected on how people often assume misfortune will not strike them until they experience a personal tragedy. He further shared his own experience of losing seven close friends, all of whom died unexpectedly at a young age. He expressed how these losses reinforced the unpredictable nature of life and stressed the importance of being financially prepared for the worst.

Sharing a PolicyBazaar advertisement, Mr Mittal wrote, "I don't usually take up commercial stuff for LinkedIn, but I felt this message was important and personal."

"Most of us walk around thinking, 'Mujhe kuch nahi hoga.' Even when we hear about 30 and 40-year-olds collapsing from sudden heart attacks, we assume it's someone else's problem. Between 2019 and 2022, I had to say goodbye to 7 friends I had known for a significant part of my life. All untimely and sudden deaths," he wrote, highlighting how unpredictable life can be.

Mr Mittal further likened life insurance to a seatbelt, stating, "No one plans for a crash, but you'd be an idiot to hit the road without one."

"So, unless you are sitting on a fortune, considering term insurance is not a bad idea, for your family and for your peace of mind. Because while we can't predict life, we sure as hell can never be too prepared for it," he concluded.

Mr Mittal's post has triggered various reactions from social media users. While many agreed that financial planning is essential, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, others argued that insurance companies profit by exploiting fear and questioning their true intentions.

"Covid has taught that the most important thing in life is the health of yourself and your family! Both health insurance & term plan are important tools for an individual," wrote one user.

"It is indeed sad, losing lives at such young ages.Being in insurance,we understand the importance of a term plan as we have compensated millions of families with their financial loss," said another. "A hard-hitting reality check. We often ignore the unpredictable until it's too late," commented a third user.