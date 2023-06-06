Anand Mahindra's 'Zombie Wearing Headset' Tweet On Apple's Latest Product Goes Viral

Apple Inc. will charge an eye-popping $3,499 for the Vision Pro device.

The iPhone maker Apple Inc. unveiled the new Vision Pro headset at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, the culmination of more than seven years of development. Since its launch, the Apple Vision Pro, a spatial computer that combines digital content with the physical world, has become the talk of the town in the world of technology.

Every tech enthusiast's head is racing with the thought of how this product will usher in the age of spatial computing and how it will impact everyday technology use in the not-too-distant future.

Industrialist and chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, reacted to the Apple Vision Pro advertisement film that Apple CEO Tim Cook had posted on Twitter by asking what the future of TVs would hold and how companies like Samsung and Sony would handle the disruption that Apple Vision Pro would cause.

Sharing the video, he wrote on Twitter, "Does this signal the death of large-screen TV displays? I wonder what the boardrooms at Samsung and Sony are plotting in response... And what about community-watching movies and sports matches? Will that now be replaced by a roomful of zombies wearing headsets?"



Watch the video here:

The Vision Pro could also be one of the riskiest launches in the company's history.

In a wide-ranging presentation, Apple demonstrated the headset's myriad features and spotlighted the content planned for the product, including games and interactive video from Walt Disney Co. The device, which resembles high-tech ski goggles, will have its own operating system, visionOS, and a dedicated App Store. It's slated to arrive early next year in the US, followed by other regions later.

The Vision Pro is the latest of what Apple hopes is a groundbreaking new product that can help the tech titan keep sales growing. It will attempt to redefine a still-nascent industry in the same vein as the Mac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad. The difference this time is that Apple is launching with a lofty price and jumping into a market that hasn't resonated with consumers.

More broadly, it aims to change how people interact with the world. Apple has long been seeking a new platform to take it beyond the iPhone and iPad, and this could be that path. The wearable device mixes virtual and augmented reality, meaning it can fully engross a user in content with high-resolution displays-ideal for video watching-or overlay apps on top of the wearer's field of view, letting messages and notifications pop up without overwhelming the person.

"It's the first Apple product you look through and not at," Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said during the presentation.