Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of A Lion Moving Towards A Man, Internet Reacts

The clip opens to show a man sitting in a jeep.

With his social media tweets, industrialist Anand Mahindra never fails to surprise us. The Mahindra Group Chairman's Twitter account is a veritable treasure trove of fascinating, motivating, and endearing stuff that can brighten anyone's day.

Similar to that, Anand Mahindra recently posted a video of a lion sneakily approaching a man riding in a jeep. He also posted a couple of questions on Twitter for his followers.

He shared the video with a caption that reads, "If you were that man: 1) What would your first thought be? 2) What would your first action be?"

Watch the video here:

pic.twitter.com/UGLw4m2yBf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 10, 2023

Over a million people have watched the spooky video, and many of them have commented on it with their reactions.

"In most cases, lionesses are not prone to attacking humans unless they feel threatened or cornered. They are more likely to display defensive behaviour if they perceive a potential threat. If I were the man, I would choose to stay still and take in the beauty of the lady!" commented a user.

"I resist the impulse to run, understanding that such an act could trigger the lion's primal instincts, possibly transforming me into an unwitting target. Instead, I tap into the depths of my courage and remain as motionless as the nearby trees, mirroring their silent strength," wrote another user.

In replying to the question asked by the industrialist, a third user commented, "First thought: 'Oops, looks like I'm the main course on today's lion menu!'" "First action: Begin practising my best lion impersonation in the hopes of confusing the majestic creature. Roarrr!"