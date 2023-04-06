''An Honour:'' Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Meets King Of Bhutan, Shares Pics

King Wangchuck arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Wednesday met the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and shared delightful pictures of their meeting. Notably, King Wangchuck arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit amid some concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to expand its influence over Thimphu.

Mr. Sharma said that it was an honour to meet the Bhutanese King and to hear his plans for the future. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Mr Sharma wrote, ''An honour to spend evening, meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan and hearing his vision of what's coming next.''

An honour to spend evening, meeting His Majesty the King of Bhutan and hearing his vision of what's coming next. pic.twitter.com/LCKwUPrpAG — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) April 5, 2023

The pictures have gone viral, and many users called it ''a meeting of two kings.''

Vishal Gondal, CEO and Founder of GOQii commented on the picture saying, ''two kings of their own realms. Can't wait to see what the future holds for the happiest country and digital payments!'' Another user commented, ''Epic Moment Captured! The King of Mobile Payments in India @vijayshekhar ​meets the King of Bhutan.''

The King also met the chairman of EazyDiner Kapil Chopra. Tweeting a picture of their meet, Mr Chopra wrote, ''An honour to be invited for dinner with His Majesty, The King of Bhutan. His kindness, intelligence and humility is inspiring for everyone around him.''

An honour to be invited for dinner with His Majesty, The King of Bhutan. His kindness, intelligence and humility is inspiring for everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/PzRgp4az0m — Kapil Chopra (@KapilChopra72) April 4, 2023

Notably, the Bhutanese King was received at the Delhi airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday.

“Warm welcome to India, Your Majesty! His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India a short while ago. His Majesty was received by EAM @DrSJaishankar at the airport,” the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck arrived in India a short while ago. His Majesty was received by EAM @DrSJaishankar at the airport. pic.twitter.com/oTFh44LKgS — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 3, 2023

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held talks with the Bhutanese King focusing on ways to bolster bilateral engagement in a range of areas including economic cooperation. The King also held talks with President Droupadi Murmu.

Pleased to receive His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We had a warm and productive meeting. Deeply value our close friendship and the vision of successive Druk Gyalpos in guiding India-Bhutan relations to new heights. pic.twitter.com/DD33W2LvjO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2023

Bhutan is a strategically important country for India and the defence and security ties between the two sides have witnessed significant expansion in the last few years.