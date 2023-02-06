Amid US Cold Wave, Frozen Dead Shark Found On Cape Cod Beach

The photo shows a long deep cut on one of its fins.

Over the weekend, a dead, partially frozen shark washed ashore on an icy beach at Cape Cod, Massachusetts in the United States, according to a report in the New York Post.

Around 2:30 pm local time on Saturday, a photographer was strolling along Cold Storage Beach in Dennis when she came across the carcass. The shark lied on one side, mouth open and teeth out on the deserted beach covered by ice in the freezing temperatures.

The photographer, Amie Medeiros, stated that the frozen animal was "not what I was expecting to find on my frozen winter adventure."

According to the outlet, it is believed that the porbeagle shark might have sustained injuries to its side and later succumbed to it. The photos also show a long deep cut on one of its fins.

The United States is witnessing "once -in-a-generation" Arctic Blast where frigid weather has caused extremely record-breaking temperatures. According to a report in The Guardian, 150 million people in the US are dealing with the extreme weather conditions which pose life-threatening dangers to people without any shelter.

The National Weather Service warned the residents that the temperatures could plummet by 25-35 degrees Fahrenheit with winds up to 60 metres per hour. It could also lead to extremely heavy rainfall and every state in the country "is expected to feel a freeze this week". They added that some areas could also witness temperatures dropping to -70 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to The Guardian, the Wildlife Rescue Association's Jackie McQuillan outpatient care lead said that "dramatic weather changes are impacting wildlife, but it's difficult to gauge how populations maybe changed." He also said that some animals might face greater food scarcity due to changing conditions.