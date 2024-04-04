'All The Girls In School Like Me': Chinese Man, 20, Diagnosed With Delusional Love Disorder

This condition is commonly seen in spring between March and April. (Representative pic)

The story of a 20-year-old Chinese man is gaining attention online for the unusual disorder he suffers from - delusional love disorder. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the second-year university student, surnamed Liu, was diagnosed with the condition which makes him think all his female schoolmates fancy him. He started showing the symptoms of this unusual condition in February and since then it just deteriorated. His condition became so acute that he started to behave inappropriately with his female college mates.

"All the girls in school like me," Mr Liu told Dr Lu Zhenjiao, as per SCMP. The doctor revealed that he believes he is the most good-looking guy in the whole university. However, all the women Mr Liu went to, refused his advances, but he still believed that they were just too shy to accept his affection.

"He has brought much trouble to many of his schoolmates," Dr Lu said.

Moreover, in addition to his usual excitement, the 20-year-old student also showed a variety of changes in behaviour, including staying up all night, being distracted during class and spending money recklessly. The doctors diagnosed him with delusional love disorder.

Dr Lu said that the disease is commonly seen in spring between March and April. During this period the weather is changeable, causing fluctuation of endocrine levels in the body, the doctor explained. He said that the people who suffer from the condition become hyper and suffer sleep loss. More severe cases include hyperexcitement, being talkative and sex addiction.

"In more extreme cases patients can become enraged and attack people," Dr Lu said. As soon as people notice even the milder symptoms they should seek medical treatment, he added.

Mr Liu is currently in recovery after psychotherapy and drug treatments.

Meanwhile, his story has gone viral on Chinese social media. "Do human beings also go into heat in the spring?" wrote one user. "Poor man," said another.