'Drive Carefully,' Said Shikhar Dhawan To Rishabh Pant In 2019. Watch

After hitting a road divider, Rishabh Pant's car caught fire.

After the horrific car accident of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant near Roorkee in Uttarakhand, an old video of fellow cricketer Shikhar Dhawan giving advice to the star wicketkeeper-batsman has gone viral on the internet.

In the old video, Rishabh Pant asks his senior cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, about any advice he would like to give him. Then Shikhar replies that "Gaadi Aram Se Chalaya Kar (you should drive carefully)."

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named Ami with the caption, "Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant the right advice about driving."

Watch the video here:

Shikhar Dhawan gave Rishabh Pant right advice about driving. pic.twitter.com/XxFRE5K74j — Ami ✨ (@kohlifanAmi) December 30, 2022



Due to the recent car accident of the wicketkeeper batsman, the video is going viral, and people are sharing it on social media platforms.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Has Cuts On Forehead, Ligament Tear In Knee After Car Crash

Rishabh Pant, suffered cuts on forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and abrasions on the back in the accident.

The cricketer, who was alone in the car at the time of the accident, broke the Mercedes windscreen to escape from the vehicle after it caught fire.

The 25-year-old swashbuckling batsman is out of danger and conscious.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the BCCI said in a statement.

His condition remains stable and he has been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries, the statement added further.