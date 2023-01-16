After 'Quiet Quitting', 'Rage Applying' Is The New Workplace Trend Among Employees

Rage-applying has resonated with a group of workers who are exhausted and underappreciated.

Over the last year, there has been a significant shift in the employment sector. Many employees today are eager to take on new challenges, learn new skills and change careers. Most importantly, they place a higher value on work-life balance than ever before. With this, there has been a significant change in how employees wish to work. The concept of 'Quiet Quitting' gained momentum last year on social media. The term does not mean resigning from one's job but more like a philosophy for doing the bare minimum at your job and avoiding unnecessary. Now, adding to this trend is a new term, 'rage applying,' as per a report in Fortune Magazine.

It further states that rage-applying is exactly what it sounds like- applying to multiple jobs when one is dissatisfied with your current employer. The message has clearly resonated with a group of workers who are exhausted and underappreciated. The concept was popularised by a Canadian millennial Redweez and her video has garnered nearly two million views, according to the magazine. She mentioned, "I got mad at work, and I rage-applied to, like, 15 jobs. And then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise, and it's a great place to work. So keep rage-applying. It'll happen." Many people said that they're "claiming her energy" in 2023.

According to Fortune, she captioned her Tik Tok video as, "Keep rage-applying when you're mad," Red captioned the video. "That energy will push you to greater horizons than the job you're stuck in! #work #millennial #worklife." "Rage-applied, then rage-negotiated, and doubled my salary with a new job," a user commented.

Watch her video below:

I'm making almost 30k more a year bc of rage applying 🤣 DO ITTTT pic.twitter.com/qT4Ah9C1s8 — Jas ⚡️ (@Jasminnhere) January 5, 2023

As per Fortune, 52 per cent of respondents to an April 2022 survey by employee management software platform Lattice who had been at their job for three months or less said they are actively looking for another job. That figure increased to 59 per cent among those who had been in a job for three to six months. Dave Carhart, Lattice's Vice President of People, told the magazine, "Particularly in such an active market, new workers realize there's not a need to stick it out for 12 or 18 months in a job that's not meeting their needs or expectations."

Low pay, higher inflation and higher interest rates in the Western countries have pushed many young employees to seek new opportunities. The outlet states that a lack of growth, a lack of work-life balance or simply losing interest in the job can cause employees to rage-apply.