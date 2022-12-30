Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Minor Decades Ago In New Lawsuit: Report

The lawsuit has taken information from Steven Tyler's memoir. (AFP File Photo)

American singer Steven Tyler has been accused of sexual assault by a woman who claims to have had a relationship with him as a teenager, according to a report in Rolling Stone. The woman, Julia Holcomb, has filed a lawsuit against Aerosmith lead frontman, the outlet further said. The lawsuit accuses Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Ms Holcomb has claimed in the lawsuit that she "was powerless to resist" Tyler's "power, fame and substantial financial ability".

The singer has so far not reacted to this new lawsuit filed against him.

Ms Holcomb has claimed that she and Tyler were together from 1973-1976, according to Rolling Stone. She has been public about her relationship with the singer and her lawsuit has quoted from his memoir.

Tyler, in his book, has said that he "almost took a teen bride" and that "her parents fell in love with me, signed a paper over for me to have custody, so I wouldn't get arrested if I took her out of state. I took her on tour with me", according to the outlet.

Ms Holcomb said in the lawsuit that she met when Aerosmith played a concert in Portland, Oregon, in 1973. She further alleged that the singer "coerced and persuaded" her "into believing this was a 'romantic love affair'."

They went to a hotel after the concert and talked about Ms Holcomb's life and troubles at home. The lawsuit then accuses Tyler of performing "various acts of criminal sexual conduct upon her" before sending her home in a taxi the next morning.

Tyler is not named in the lawsuit, which interestingly refers to John Does numbering 1 through 50.

Meanwhile, Aerosmith cancelled its multiple shows in May this year because Tyler suffered a drug relapse and voluntarily checked into rehab.

Earlier this month, the band cancelled two shows due to an undisclosed illness Tyler suffered.