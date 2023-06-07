'Adolf Hitler's Pencil' Sells At Auction For Tenth Of Its Estimated Value

The pencil was originally purchased by a collector in 2002

A silver-plated pencil to have belonged to Adolf Hitler has sold for a tenth of its estimated value, despite objection to its auction in Belfast. As per Bloomfield Auction, the pencil is said to have been gifted to Hitler by his lover Eva Braun on his 52nd birthday on 20 April 1941. The pencil is inscribed with the initials 'AH'.

According to a BBC report, the pencil sold for 5,400 pounds on Tuesday, a fraction of its pre-auction estimate which ranged from 50,000 pounds to 80,000 pounds.

The pencil was originally purchased by a collector in 2002. Other items associated with Nazi Germany also went under the hammer on Tuesday.

Chairman of the European Jewish Association, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, described the Bloomfield Auction as an "insult to the millions who perished" in the Holocaust, as well as "the few survivors left, and to Jews everywhere", Sky News reported.

However, the Bloomfield Auction said that the items were part of history and those who collect them are 'legitimate collectors'.

Other items which were sold included a signed photo of Hitler and a number of other items purportedly linked to leading Nazis, some emblazoned with swastika symbols.