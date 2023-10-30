Actress Ione Skye Shares Final Text Exchange With Matthew Perry Days Before His Death

The two starred alongside each other in 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon'

Fans across the world are currently mourning the death of actor Mathew Perry, widely recognised as Chandler Bing from the popular TV series 'Friends'. Tributes have been pouring in for the 54-year-old actor who was found unconscious in a hot tub at his home in Los Angeles.

Amid the outpouring of grief, Matthew Perry's former co-star Ione Skye shared the last text she received from him before he died. Notably, the two starred alongside each other in 1988's 'A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon', Mr Perry's film debut.

In their text exchange, the actor had reached out to her, mentioning a song from her movie 'Say Anything. He wrote, '' Hi! I hope all is well. I was meditating (I meditate now) and ‘In You [sic] Eyes' started playing. I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are.''

In response, Ms Skye wrote, ''Awe. I love that,'' to which he said, ''Hope you are healthy and happy.'' ''Yes, I am both. I think! Good to hear from you. I only have nice memories with you,'' Ms Skye replied. The actor concluded, ''Me too. That one afternoon, I was just sitting in my apartment, and there you were!''

Ms Skye shared the screenshots of the conversation on Instagram and wrote, ''My last exchange a week ago. I'm very very sad. Loved this guy,'' along with a throwback photo of them where they both look teenagers.

See the post here:

One fan commented: ''That's really wild that he'd just reached out to you because he heard the song from your movie. That seems very meant to be. So sorry for the loss of your friend.'' Another said, ''Very heartbroken. Thankfully he checked in on you.''

Prior to this, actress Selma Blair shared a picture featuring herself and Matthew Perry on Instagram and said, ''My oldest boy friend. All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me me. And I'm broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams.''

Actress Mira Sorvino, in her heartbreaking tribute to “troubled soul,” said, “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit.”

Mr Perry's leading co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, are yet to comment.

However, a Page Six report revealed that the cast of the sitcom TV series are ''reeling'' from the death of their beloved ''brother'' and are planning to release a joint statement. The report comes at a time when fans are waiting to hear from the cast, especially Jennifer Aniston. She and Mr Perry were extremely close.

During the height of his success, Mr Perry battled for years with addiction to painkillers and alcohol and attended rehabilitation clinics on multiple occasions. He detailed his harrowing journey in his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing'.