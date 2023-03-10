Actor Robert Blake Dies: From Hollywood To Murder Accused - His Life In 5 Points

Mr Blake started acting at the age of 5, according to New York Times (NYT). His big break came in the 1970s television series 'Baretta', in which he played the role of detective Tony Baretta. He appeared in hundreds of TV shows and several films in his decades-long career, the outlet further said.

The actor led a tempestuous life - he punched producers, fought with fellow actors and abused drugs and alcohol - said the NYT report.

Mr Blake worked for more than 60 years in Hollywood and appeared in classics such as Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) and In Cold Blood (1967). His final feature film role was in Lost Highway (1997), which was directed by David Lynch.

According to the BBC, he was charged with murdering his wife Bonnie Lee Bakley in 2002. Though the actor was acquitted in 2005, the court asked him to pay her family $30 million, a move that bankrupted him.