Aadhaar Authority Issues New Usage Guidelines: 5 Points

Aadhaar-issuing body UIDAI urged residents not to leave their Aadhaar letter, PVC card, or copy unattended.

Residents are advised not to share Aadhaar openly in the public domain, particularly on social media and other public platforms, UIDAI said in a statement.

Holders of Aadhaar should not reveal their Aadhaar OTP (one-time password) to any unauthorised entity, nor should they share their m-Aadhaar PIN with anyone.

Aadhaar is a resident's digital ID, and it works as a single source of online and offline identity verification for residents across the country. Observe the same level of usage hygiene as with any other identity document, including a bank account, PAN, or passport.