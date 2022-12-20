A Tweet By Scientist Dying Of Cancer Triggers Outpour Of Love On Internet

The post received more than 765,000 likes and 33,400 retweets on social media.

A scientist from the UK suffering from terminal cancer put up a tweet recently. Mark Stokes, who describes himself as a scientist, dad and not a robot received immense love and compassion on social media after his post went viral on the internet.

He wrote, "Hi folks, I'm afraid it's time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I've been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart."

Check out the tweet here:

Hi folks, I'm afraid it's time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show. I've been battling cancer last 2 years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart ❤️ — Mark Stokes (@StokesNeuro) December 18, 2022

The internet showed a lot of love and compassion to Mr Stokes. The post received more than 765,000 likes and 33,400 retweets on social media. The netizens left messages for Mr Stokes.

A user wrote, "As many replies have said, I do not know you, your tweet came up on my timeline. Sometimes through the chaos, a message stands out because of its honesty and power. My wish for you is that you are surrounded by love as you have your final days. Peace be with you."

Another user commented, "I don't know who you are and this tweet popped up on my feed. All I can say is that your message is powerful in that you seem stoic towards your own death. May your legacy be passed down to your children and the next generation, and I hope your family find peace going forward."

The third user wrote, "Wishing you a peaceful crossing & your family many beautiful memories & loving supporters. I'm an oncologist, & though we've never met, I'll add you to my reasons why we don't give up on ending cancer."

"Hello, I pray that you have a relationship with Jesus and know for certain you are saved so you can enter into everlasting life. If not 100% certain, the Bible promises: "everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.' Ask Jesus to save you so you can enter Heaven," the fourth user commented.