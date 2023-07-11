9-Year-Old Filipino Girl Got Scissors Stuck In Her Head For A Week, Recovering

The girl is still recovering at a hospital in General Santos City.(Representational Image: Unsplash)

A 9-year-old schoolgirl from the Philippines is recovering in a hospital after spending a week with a pair of scissors stuck in her head. The victim, Nicole Raga had an argument with her 5-year-old brother over a pencil, and the boy struck her on the head with his backpack containing the scissors, New York Post reported.

The girl's father Rene Boy Raga said, "Sharp objects like scissors or knives must be kept away from children." The incident occurred at the family home in Sarangani province.

The pair of scissors became lodged in the 9-year-old's skull. Upon seeing the tool protruding from her head, the girl's father rushed her to a local hospital, where she was kept under close watch.

But sadly, her family could not afford 30,000 PHP ($540) for the surgery, so the poor girl had to spend a week in the hospital with scissors still lodged in her skull.

The girl underwent the surgery on July 9 after the family received donations from concerned locals. She is still recovering at a hospital in General Santos City.

The girl's father in a statement to local media said, "I'm grateful for everyone who extended their help. We are just poor, so I didn't know where to get the money for the surgery. I am so lucky to have everyone who gave money and who prayed for Nicole.

"The doctors said that Nicole will make a full recovery. There is no damage to her brain and the wounds will heal. She will be back to normal very quickly. But she has to be careful."

He added, "We have checked everything at home to make sure that there is nothing dangerous. We don't want anything like this to happen again."

According to the media report, the scissors did not cause any permanent damage but the poor girl was traumatized by the event.

"My niece was not in pain but she was bored and wanted to walk around and play," Nicole's aunt Kim Abrenica said.



