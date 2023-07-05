9.5 Kg Of 'Floating Gold' Found In Dead Whale In Canary Islands

Dead sperm whale was found in Canary Islands (Representational Image)

Scientists found a valuable treasure hidden in the entrails of a dead sperm whale that was discovered on Nogales Beach in La Palma, Canary Islands, last month. Antonio Fernandez Rodriguez, the head of the institute of animal health and food security at the University of Las Palmas was determined to know the cause of the whale's sudden demise. On inspecting, the pathologist found a remarkable treasure worth over $250,000.

According to a report by New York Post, the whale died after a nearly 20-pound chunk of the substance, known as ambergris, caused chronic obstructive inflammation in the animal's colon, according to experts at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

"What I took out was a stone about 50-60cm in diameter weighing 9.5kg. The waves were washing over the whale. Everyone was watching when I returned to the beach but they didn't know that what I had in my hands was ambergris," said Mr Rodriguez.

Ambergris is a coveted substance produced in the digestive systems of sperm whales, and it's typically only found in around one out of 100 specimens. The perfume industry uses this substance to make the scent of their products last longer. It's often called 'floating gold' or the 'treasure of the sea.'

It is believed that pungent material is formed when the whales eat irritants, such as a beak.

Due to its rarity, a gram of it is worth $27 while a pound could rake in $10,000, the media outlet reported.

According to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species, it is illegal to kill sperm whales almost anywhere on the planet, as the mammals are considered endangered.

"If it is worth something, the island government will sell it and distribute the money among the people who need it the most," said Antonio Fernandez, referring to citizens displaced in 2021 by a volcanic eruption.



