8 iPods, Samahan Tea: What Naomi Campbell Carries In Her Fendi Bag

What people choose to carry with them every day can say a lot about their personality. The same thought sparked the rise of the ''What's in your bag'' trend--a question that is asked to almost every other celebrity. Recently, Vogue India caught up with renowned British supermodel Naomi Campbell to know what possessions have earned a prized spot in her bag. In an exclusive interview with Vogue India, the supermodel shared the contents of her Fendi Peekaboo bag.

In a video shared on YouTube by Vogue India, Ms Campbell revealed that she carries not one, but eight iPods for uninterrupted music at all times.

''It's all on here, hours and hours and hours [of music]. I'm very old fashioned, I don't like to have my music on my phone, I like to have it on my iPod because on your phone when you're listening to music and it rings, it cuts it off,'' she said.

Other items include daily essentials such as lavender oil, hand sanitiser, face mask, lip conditioner, face roller and her favourite Pat McGrath makeup. Apart from essential stuff, she also carries sentimental items including bracelets from Senegal and a credit card holder, a gift from her ''Papa'' Azzedine Alaia, before he passed away. She also carries a 'Tree of Life' good-luck charm.

However, the most notable thing in her bag is Sri Lankan herbal drink Samahan, which she said is a ''good tea for the immune system''.

Meanwhile, the mention of Samahan tea in her video has created a lot of buzz, with many Sri Lankans flocking to the comment section on YouTube to express their views. Some also called it a ''clever example of influencer marketing.''

One user wrote, ''As a Sri Lankan … very proud to note that she carries sachets of ‘samahan' in her bag. … a Sri Lankan Ayurveda medicinal tea made for cold and flu.'' Another commented, ''Wow!! She carries a sachet of "Samahan" in her bag. Fabulous, it's a very popular product of my country Sri Lanka.''

The supermodel also keeps potassium powder, ginger tea and the sachets of Sanopal Forte that she got in Austria. ''This is for when you're extremely tired and you need a boost. I got this in Austria, I'm not sure where you get it here but it does help,'' she added while referring to Sanopal Forte.

Notably, the 52-year-old model is a global fashion icon, businesswoman, activist and philanthropist. She has appeared on the cover of more than 500 magazines during her career and has been featured in campaigns for Burberry, Prada, Versace, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent and Valentino.

