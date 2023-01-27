79-Year-Old Australian Crowned The Oldest Soccer Player In The World

David Mudge is now the oldest active soccer player in the world.

An Australian man has proven that age should never be a barrier to achieving one's goals in life. At the age of 79, David Mudge, a soccer player for his neighbourhood team, set a world record for being the oldest active participant in a football match.

According to Guinness World Records, David Mudge, who turned 80 on January 25th, was 79 years and 89 days old when he participated in a Northern Suburbs Football Association match for the Kissing Point Football Club against North Turramurra.

After learning that the previous record-holder for the oldest competitive football (soccer) player (male) was only 73 years old, Mr. David-a resident of Turramurra, New South Wales-applied for the Guinness World Record. Mr. David plays for the over-45 team every week of the season.

According to the GWR, "super fit" David easily met the guidelines for the record by staying on the pitch for the full 90-minute game, which applicants must have done in the last year. After the game ended, players from both sides lined up to give him a cheer and shake his hand."

David said, "I want to thank my teammates for putting up with me," when asked what he had to say.

According to the record book, Mr Mudge's involvement with the Northern Suburbs Football Association began in 1958, when he began playing for the Beecroft club in the under 14 and a half age group.

"He joined his current team, Kissing Point, in 1974 and has done various jobs both on and off the pitch. As well as playing the beautiful game, he's also been the club president, treasurer, and even ran the canteen and barbecue in his time at the club."