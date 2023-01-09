5 Points On Manpreet Monica Singh, First Female Sikh Judge In US

Ms Singh was born and raised in Houston, US. She lives in Bellaire with her husband, Mandeep and two children, as per her campaign website.

Her father was an immigrant and moved to the US in the 1970s as an architect.

Ms Singh attended the University of Texas at Austin and the South Texas College of Law.

She has been practicing law for around 20 years and has handled over 100 cases. It is reported that Ms Singh is involved in numerous civil rights organizations at a local, state, and national level.