5 Points On Jitesh Sharma Who Replaces Sanju Samson For Remaining T20Is Against Sri Lanka

Born on October 22, 1993, in Amrawati, Maharashtra Jitesh Sharma is a wicketkeeper and a right-handed batsman. Jitesh Sharma is one of the stars of IPL 2022 and is known for his talent for playing a variety of strokes.

After Umesh Yadav and Faiz Fazal, 29-year-old Sharma is now just the third player from Vidarbha to be chosen for Indian Cricket Team.

Apart from the Indian national squad, he has also played for Central Zone, Vidarbha, Mumbai Indians, and Punjab Kings.

Jitesh Sharma has played some brisk knocks for the Punjab franchise since making his debut in the tournament. He has appeared in 12 IPL matches and scored 234 runs at a strike rate of 163.63.