5 Facts On Shivamogga Airport To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Next Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday (February 27). The greenfield domestic airport has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme.

5 Facts On Shivamogga Airport To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Next Week

The foundation of the Shivamogga airport was laid in June 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Monday (February 27). The greenfield domestic airport has been constructed under the Centre's UDAN scheme.

Here are five facts on the Shivamogga airport:

  1. It has been constructed on on 662.38 acres of land and apart from the runway, terminal building, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

  2. The foundation of the Shivamogga airport was laid in June 2020 by then Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

  3. The Indian Air Force (IAF) had landed one of its planes at the newly-built airport on Tuesday.

  4. Mr Yediyurappa had said earlier this month that a suggestion to rename Shivamogga Airport after Rashtrakavi Kuvempu has been sent to the Centre.

  5. Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa, popularly known as Kuvempu, was a renowned 20th-century Kannada poet and author. Born on December 29, 1904, in Mysore, he is the first among Kannada writers to get the prestigious Jnanpith Award.



Post a comment

Featured Video Of The Day

Malaika Arora And Ranbir Kapoor Clicked At The Airport
.