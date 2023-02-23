5 Facts On Shivamogga Airport To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi Next Week

It has been constructed on on 662.38 acres of land and apart from the runway, terminal building, Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and fire station building, it has a taxiway, apron, approach road, peripheral road, and compound wall.

The foundation of the Shivamogga airport was laid in June 2020 by then Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had landed one of its planes at the newly-built airport on Tuesday.

Mr Yediyurappa had said earlier this month that a suggestion to rename Shivamogga Airport after Rashtrakavi Kuvempu has been sent to the Centre.